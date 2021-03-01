Pompeo mocked for 'fake victimization' after bragging he was called 'worst secretary of state in history'

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 17:49 Hits: 4

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being chided and criticized for bragging on social media he was labeled the "worst Secretary of State in history" by The New York Times.



Pompeo Is a Likely 2024 Presidential Hopeful

He's a little off.

The Times did call Pompeo the "worst Secretary of State in history" in a May 2020 opinion piece: "Mike Pompeo Is the Worst Secretary of State Ever."

Just days earlier the Times also reported, "As he leaves office, Mr. Pompeo, 57, has been tagged by a number of officials and analysts with the dubious distinction of the worst secretary of state in American history. That will come back to haunt him as he considers running for president in 2024 or seeking another elected office, as he is widely believed to be doing."

There's also this passage from a January 20 opinion column, which reads:

In recent weeks, the Chinese state media had dismissed Mr. Pompeo as "crazy" and the "worst secretary of state in history."

Not many are denying that Pompeo was the worst Secretary of State in history. In fact, last summer the Washington Post's Deputy Editorial Page Editor called him just that in a piece aptly titled, "Opinion: Mike Pompeo is the worst secretary of state in history."

Regardless, today it's Pompeo's "fake victimization" and bragging about being labeled the "worst Secretary of State in history" that has many up in arms – especially given his poor record.











