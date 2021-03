Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 16:34 Hits: 3

Marco Rose takes on his future employers on Tuesday night as Borussia Mönchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup. Winless in the last five, it's not just Gladbach's season at risk, but Rose's legacy, too.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/marco-rose-s-gladbach-legacy-under-threat-as-season-threatens-to-unravel/a-56738655?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf