Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 16:10 Hits: 3

Several international initiatives, programs, agreements, conventions, and treaties have been created in recent years to reduce illicit financial flows, and yet the flows continue to increase. Without more aggressive and concerted action, countries will lack the resources needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/sdgs-tax-havens-illicit-financial-flows-development-by-yu-yongding-2021-03