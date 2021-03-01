The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Burmese Scholar: Military Junta Using Terror Against Entire Population to Keep Power After Coup

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg4 burmapolicecrackdown 3

In Burma, mass protests continue after at least 18 people were killed in anti-coup protests, marking the deadliest day since the February 1 military coup which deposed and detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Police fired live ammunition into crowds as Burmese forces steadily escalated their crackdown. One local group says 1,000 people were arrested, including journalists and medical professionals. “The coup group and the entire security sector … have essentially terrorized the entire population,” says Maung Zarni, a Burmese scholar, dissident and human rights activist. “I have seen absolutely nothing like what is happening.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/1/burma_anti_coup_protests_maung_zarni

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version