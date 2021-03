Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 08:34 Hits: 4

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran on Monday for a blast aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week but sidestepped a question on whether he planned to retaliate. Tehran promptly rejected the accusation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210301-netanyahu-accuses-iran-of-attacking-israeli-owned-cargo-ship