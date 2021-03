Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 12:27 Hits: 0

President Emmanuel Macron recently lamented that the French have become “a nation of 66 million prosecutors”. He may have a point: Whether battling climate change or racial profiling by police, activists and ordinary citizens are pursuing groundbreaking legal action to force his government into action.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210228-a-nation-of-prosecutors-why-the-french-are-suing-the-state-to-drive-social-change