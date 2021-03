Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 23:59 Hits: 1

Thousands of Haitians protested Sunday in Port-au-Prince and several provincial towns against a spike in kidnappings by gangs, as well as accusing the president of establishing a new dictatorship.

