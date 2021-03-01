Macron’s ‘direct democracy’ to be tested as citizens’ panel on climate wraps up

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 07:15 Hits: 1

A citizens’ council on climate met for the last time over the weekend to finalise proposals on climate change laws aimed at rapidly transitioning to a greener economy and enshrining the fight for climate change in the French constitution. While some view President Emmanuel Macron’s citizens' panel as a welcome precedent and a model for more direct democracy, others say it has been fraught with disappointment and frustration.

