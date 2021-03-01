The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Macron’s ‘direct democracy’ to be tested as citizens’ panel on climate wraps up

A citizens' council on climate met for the last time over the weekend to finalise proposals on climate change laws aimed at rapidly transitioning to a greener economy and enshrining the fight for climate change in the French constitution. While some view President Emmanuel Macron's citizens' panel as a welcome precedent and a model for more direct democracy, others say it has been fraught with disappointment and frustration.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210301-macron-s-direct-democracy-to-be-tested-as-citizens-panel-on-climate-wraps-up

