VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Rockets have hit Iraqi cities and COVID-19 has flared ,yet, barring last-minute changes, Pope Francis will embark on a whirlwind four-day trip starting on Friday to show solidarity with the country's devastated Christian community. Read full story

