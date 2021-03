Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 06:26 Hits: 1

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders to "call out" Covid-19 rule-breakers Monday, as public anger built over a series of infringements that forced the country's largest city back into lockdown.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ardern-tells-new-zealanders-to-rebuke-covid-19-rule-breakers-14306674