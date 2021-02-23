El Chapo's Wife Arrested in US on Drug Trafficking Charges

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 20:39 Hits: 0

The United States arrested Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, on Monday on charges of involvement in drug trafficking, the Justice Department said.

Coronel, 31 years old and with dual Mexican and U.S. citizenship, was detained at Dulles International Airport, in the state of Virginia, near Washington.

According to a Justice Department statement, the defendant is scheduled to appear tomorrow, Tuesday, by videoconference before a federal court in the U.S. capital, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Coronel is charged with one count of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana for importation into the United States.

"TheJusticeDept reports on the arrest of Emma Coronel in Virginia, United States. Coronel, the wife of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, is charged with crimes related to international drug trafficking."



She is linked in a conspiracy to aid her husband's escape from Altiplano prison on July 11, 2015, and of planning another getaway after El Chapo's capture before he was extradited to the United States.

According to prosecution documents filed in federal court, the arrest warrant was signed by a judge on February 17. The case was reportedly sealed to avoid alerting Coronel that she would be arrested.

Guzman Loera was convicted in federal court in Brooklyn in July 2019 for his activities as the Sinaloa Cartel leader and is serving a life sentence. His wife was present for part of that trial.

