Mohamed Bazoum Declared Niger's President

Mohamed Bazoum Declared Niger's President

Mohamed Bazoum, the candidate from the Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism, was declared the winner of the February 21 presidential election in Niger, the authorities confirmed on Tuesday. This, after Bazoum, faced on a second round the formers president Mahamane Ousmane.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Bazoum reached 55.75 percent of votes while Ousmane stood at 45.25. However, the opposition is alleging fraud despite local media outlets refers to the results as a "landslide victory for Bazoum."

  "Declaration of President Mohamed Bazoum."

"I know my country perfectly well; I feel in a state to assume this function entrusted by the people. I will assume it with patriotism, loyalty, and probity. I will be a president of all Nigeriens," the elected president pledged upon the announcement.

The beginning of his government marks the first democratic transition of power after the military took over the government and elected  President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has ruled for ten years.

Nonetheless, Niger's constitutional court still has to confirm the overall results. On the other hand, Bazum promised to fight terrorism and work to take Niger out of poverty. According to development rankings by the  United Nations, Niger is one of the world's poorest countries, and violence in the Sahel region poses a major threat to its population.

 

