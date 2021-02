Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 19:25 Hits: 4

ADEN (Reuters) - The United Nations on Sunday condemned an attack in Yemen's disputed Hodeidah governorate that killed five civilians including a woman and child. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/01/un-condemns-attack-in-yemen039s-hodeidah-that-killed-five-civilians