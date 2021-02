Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 19:56 Hits: 7

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday reported 19,952 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, down from 23,996 the previous day, the health ministry said. Read full story

