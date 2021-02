Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 16:01 Hits: 4

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots.

