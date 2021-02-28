Georgia teacher apologizes after using Zoom class to blame Breonna Taylor for her own death

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 18:30 Hits: 4

A Georgia teacher who defended Breonna Taylor’s killers in a virtual class has apologized for what she now admits was her own ignorance. Video journalist David Dennis Jr. obtained shows Susan McCoy, a forensics and environmental science teacher at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, ranting on Zoom Friday about Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician killed by police serving a no-knock drug warrant. In the rant, McCoy blamed the Kentucky woman for her own death. "I'm sorry she was killed, but you know when you hang out with people with guns that shoot at cops, you're likely to get caught in the crossfire," the teacher said, later adding that she was talking about "what's her name — Breonna something — the one that was killed in the gunfire from the cops."

McCoy said Taylor was "hanging out with the guy who was wanted on charges” when cops knocked and “he fired at them, and they fired back." The teacher said twice referring to Taylor’s shooting death that she “put herself in that position” by choosing a criminal boyfriend. “You know if you hang out with people who are criminals, and they shoot at a cop, you’re likely to get caught in the crossfire,” McCoy said. “It does not matter what color your skin is.” Students in the class attempted to correct their ill-informed teacher, explaining that it was Taylor’s ex-boyfriend that cops were allegedly searching for and they went to the wrong house to find him.

The video has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media. McCoy issued her apology the same day she made the repulsive statements. “I want to apologize sincerely publicly for the things I said today in my class that had to do with something that I was very ignorant about,” she said in another video. “I’m just heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful, and I want my students to know I really truly, truly apologize and feel just heartsick over the distrust and the hurt that I caused when I made these comments.”

Update: teacher Susan McCoy has sent out an apology video for her offensive and racist comments about Breonna Taylor made during a class zoom session. pic.twitter.com/Y6nfth14C2 February 27, 2021

Not only did the man police were searching for live at a different address than Taylor, he was already in custody in Louisville. Attorneys for Taylor's family alleged in a lawsuit that the raid that killed Taylor was linked to a gentrification plan in the western Louisville area she lived in. In the lawsuit The Louisville Courier-Journal obtained, attorneys said Taylor was asleep after midnight on March 13, when police woke her up with banging at her door. "These men banging on the door would not announce themselves. These men ignored Breonna's shouts for them to say who they were. These men had no probable cause or other legal basis to enter and search Breonna's home. But these men, all in dark plain clothes, did so anyways, breaking down Breonna's door with guns drawn," attorneys said in the complaint. "Despite Breonna's significant other trying to protect her, Breonna was gunned down by the men breaking into her home.

“And while she tried to hang on for her life, she was then shot by another man who was firing blindly through windows,” the Taylor family's legal team said in the complaint. "Breonna fought for her life for more than five minutes before finally succumbing to her injuries."

3/3 This is a grievous offense against Breonna, her family, and the greater Louisville community. ➡️ Read lawsuit here ➡️ https://t.co/V1gvyAnESb July 6, 2020

Police shot her eight times. No drugs were found in her apartment. Social media users are demanding McCoy be fired. Paul Forbes, a director in the New York City Department of Education's Expanded Success Initiative, weighed in on McCoy’s video on Twitter Friday. The Expanded Success Initiative is a “research and development initiative” focused on improving the lives of Black and Latino students. "This is unbelievably troubling,” Forbes tweeted. “Every day, I’m wondering more and more...just what will it take?? A life is gone. And this teacher, #SusanMcCoy is saying this on February 26th. The 9th anniversary of #TrayvonMartin’s murder. Wow...just...wow!"

Trayvon Martin, 17, was wearing a hoodie on his way back from a convenience store to purchase candy and juice on Feb. 26, 2012 when George Zimmerman, who considered himself a neighborhood watch volunteer, shot and killed the child. Zimmerman alleged he felt threatened, and a jury believed him, finding Zimmerman not guilty on all counts against him.

Video of Pebblebrook high school Forensic Science teacher Susan McCoy telling her students Breonna Taylor was responsible for her death. This happened today. @CobbSchoolshttps://t.co/UW93D93H3Dpic.twitter.com/Ds0atEfDfK February 26, 2021

"I don’t know if this school will hold Susan McCoy accountable without public pressure to do so,” author and National Association of Black Journalists member Shanita Hubbard tweeted on Friday. “Please help me amplify this story by r/t. She does not deserve to be a teacher!"

Poet and essayist Aurielle Marie said in a Twitter thread she's a former student of McCoy and the woman is a racist. "Susan McCoy is a forensic science teacher who believes that Black ppl deserve to die if they’re associated ‘with criminals’. A teacher who think that centering Black lives during Black history month is a classroom distraction. I survived her and her classroom. She was horrible,” Aurielle Marie said.

Susan McCoy is a forensic science teacher who believes that Black ppl deserve to die if they’re associated “with criminals”. A teacher who think that centering Black lives during Black history month is a classroom distraction. I survived her and her classroom. She was horrible. February 26, 2021

She added that McCoy ”has been allowed to malign Black kids for decades” because of “systemic antiBlackness” and because Cobb County Schools “deprioritized working class families in South Cobb, who were less affluent than East and North Cobb districts,” “This is about modern segregation + violent anti-blackness,” Aurielle Marie said. “I’ve talked to a few teachers + PHS students. No one is surprised that it was Susan McCoy speaking like this to a largely Black class. No one is surprised it’s Susan McCoy blaming a Black girl for her own death. She should no longer be allowed to negatively impact any student.”

Current and former PHS students and teachers! DM me with experiences you may have with Susan McCoy during your time at Pebblebrook so that I can compile them for @CobbSchools. There is a LENGTHY track record and we need to air it. You can be kept anonymous, you have my word! February 26, 2021

Cobb County Schools said in a statement Dennis obtained that it is “aware of the allegations” and investigating. “As a District, we expect every member of our staff to treat each other with respect and understanding,” the school district said in the statement. Pebblebrook High School Principal Dana Giles said in a letter Dennis obtained that the school serves a diverse community of teachers and students and that "diversity of thought, experiences, ethnicity, and race" make the community "one of the best places to live and learn in our country."

"I am confident this situation will be investigated, and any appropriate District policy will be applied," she said. "We will show empathy and support for each other, respectfully, as long as I am the Principal of Pebblebrook High School."

Update: letter from Pebblebrook principal about Susan McCoy’s comments blaming Breonna Taylor for her own murder. pic.twitter.com/oH48Jghsrj February 28, 2021

