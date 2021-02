Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 10:53 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin says his team has been monitoring social media comments by alleged whistleblowers who claim there are individuals who have jumped the queue for Covid-19 vaccinations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/28/khairy-ministry-monitoring-allegations-of-covid-19-vaccine-queue-jumping