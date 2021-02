Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 08:57 Hits: 5

A boy was among those killed in an armed ambush in the western city of Tonala. Mexico continues to grapple with skyrocketing violence and and drug-related crime largely attributed to cartels and gangs.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-gunmen-kill-11-people-at-party-in-jalisco/a-56728257?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf