Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 07:51 Hits: 4

Forty-seven Hong Kong democrats and activists were charged on Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion, in the largest single crackdown on the democratic opposition under a China-imposed national security law.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210228-hong-kong-detains-dozens-of-pro-democracy-activists-for-violating-new-national-security-law