Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 07:56 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has confirmed that two PKR MPs - Steven Choong of Tebrau and Larry Sng of Julau - have quit the party and pledged to support and strengthen the Perikatan Nasional government through these challenging times. Read full story

