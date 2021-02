Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 5

While the youth are most affected by Covid-19 job losses, retrenched workers aged 45 and above within the B40 group are also facing exceptional challenges remaining in and re-entering the workforce. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/focus/2021/02/28/working-hard-to-stay-afloat