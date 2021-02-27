Iraqi Kurdistan PM Barzani: Rocket attack on US base in Erbil ‘definitely terrorist attack’

Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 13:46 Hits: 6

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, said the February 15, 2021 rocket attack on a US-led coalition air base in the Kurdish capital of Erbil that claimed several lives was “definitely a terrorist attack” and that a preliminary probe into the matter has given “a good indication of who was behind it”.

