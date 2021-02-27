The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Iraqi Kurdistan PM Barzani: Rocket attack on US base in Erbil ‘definitely terrorist attack’

Category: World Hits: 6

Iraqi Kurdistan PM Barzani: Rocket attack on US base in Erbil ‘definitely terrorist attack’ In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, said the February 15, 2021 rocket attack on a US-led coalition air base in the Kurdish capital of Erbil that claimed several lives was “definitely a terrorist attack” and that a preliminary probe into the matter has given “a good indication of who was behind it”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210227-iraqi-kurdistan-pm-barzani-rocket-attack-on-us-base-in-erbil-definitely-terrorist-attack

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version