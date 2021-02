Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 14:31 Hits: 6

KUANTAN (Bernama): Two girls drowned and another boy still missing at Pantai Sungai Ular here on Saturday (Feb 27). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/27/two-girls-drown-at-pantai-sg-ular-in-kuantan-boy-missing