Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 17:50 Hits: 7

MADRID (Reuters) - More than 850 cows that have spent months on a ship in the Mediterranean are no longer fit for transport and should be killed, Spain's Agriculure Ministry said on Saturday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/28/spanish-government-says-all-cattle-on-pariah-ship-should-be-killed