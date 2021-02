Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 09:02 Hits: 3

The relief package was approved after a 219-212 vote, and will now go to the Senate. The money is aimed at galvanizing a still-faltering US economy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-house-passes-biden-s-1-9-trillion-covid-relief-bill/a-56722109?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf