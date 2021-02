Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 08:27 Hits: 4

Norway could license companies for seabed mining by 2023 to meet demand for batteries, wind turbines and solar energy.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/counting-the-cost/2021/2/27/western-europes-biggest-oil-exporter-targets-deep-sea-mining