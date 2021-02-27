Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 03:00 Hits: 3

the DKonversation: Something to talk about

Today’s questions:

What do you think CPAC stands for? Wrong answers only, please!

Are you on Twitter? If not, why?

A lot of people in the Daily Kos Community are not on Twitter, and I can’t say I blame them. I understand; I myself stayed off it for a long time. So I thought we could bring some of that fun here for those of you who “don’t do Twitter” to enjoy.

Like everything else, Twitter conforms to the 80/20 rule: 80% of it is a cesspool. Only about 20% of it is in any way useful. And of that 20%, 80% is inoffensive, but more or less forgettable.

But the other 20%? The top 4% of Twitter content? The crème de la crème? I swear, it makes my day. Especially in these current hard times, when we are all struggling to hold on for spring and warmth and vaccines and better days, Twitter is one of the things that gets me out of bed in the morning. Maybe that’s pathetic, but it’s true. Many a time I groggily reach for the phone when I can’t decide whether to roll over and get more sleep, thinking, “maybe Twitter will wake me up.”

Within a few swipes, I usually see a news story that gets my blood boiling, or a post that makes me laugh loud enough to wake the neighbors (and myself).

Today it was the latter, as Twitter set its sights on CPAC. The notorious gathering kicked off this morning in Orlando, so Twitter user IDLIVAstarted a “wrong answers only” game.

CPAC➡️ Come Plan Another Coup February 26, 2021

Christian People Acting Cruel February 26, 2021

Conspiracy Propaganda and Cults February 26, 2021

These next two go together:

Corrupt politicians are congratulated February 26, 2021

Competent Politicians Are Censured February 26, 2021

MeidasTouch had their own version of the game.

Criminals Plotting Another Crime February 26, 2021

But @last1yoususpect definitely wins Twitter for today:

CPAC ➪ Casually Passing Around COVID19 February 26, 2021

We’ve got a lot of creative (?!) minds here at Daily Kos. Can we do better?

Here are today’s questions one more time:

What do you think CPAC stands for? Wrong answers only, please!

Are you on Twitter? If not, why?

This is a fun thread; however, please note that the Rules of the Road still apply, so offensive C-words are still subject to flags.

The DKonversation: Something to talk about is an OPEN THREAD to hang out, enjoy a virtual beverage, look around, vent, rant, ask questions, whatever. We all need lots of online places to gather like this until we can meet again in person.

You can comment on the topic above, or start a conversation about something completely different.

This is also a good place to ask general questions you have about politics, Democrats, Daily Kos, or anything else on your mind.

Now go to the comment section and get the word started!

apparently conservatives have adopted this as a conservative anthem… WTF?

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018102