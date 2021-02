Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 16:31 Hits: 4

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh who were relocated to a flood-prone island say they haven't received the benefits they were promised when they agreed to move.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rohingya-relocated-refugees-say-life-was-better-at-cox-s-bazar/a-56717730?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf