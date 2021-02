Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 19:15 Hits: 7

The man who tried to kill a Jewish student in front of a Hamburg synagogue is "mentally ill" and will be treated in a psychiatric facility, a German court has ruled.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-court-sections-hamburg-synagogue-attacker/a-56719352?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf