The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Under Joe Biden, US cools relations with Saudi crown prince

Category: World Hits: 4

Under Joe Biden, US cools relations with Saudi crown prince US President Joe Biden’s decision to deliver on his promise to release a CIA report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi comes as no surprise to foreign policy experts. What has raised eyebrows, however, is his administration’s pointed sidelining of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking an end to the Saudi heir’s privileged position under the Trump administration and one of Washington’s cozier relationships in the region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210225-under-joe-biden-us-cools-relations-with-saudi-crown-prince

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version