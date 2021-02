Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 12:30 Hits: 4

A large number of volunteers have been working since February 19 to clean up the tar covering beaches in southern Israel after an oil spill from an unidentified ship. Several NGOs have said that it is the biggest ecological disaster to strike the country in decades.

