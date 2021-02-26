The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Under pressure: France's medical students juggle studies and Covid-19 frontline

Under pressure: France's medical students juggle studies and Covid-19 frontline The Covid-19 pandemic has upended professional and student life. In some cases, it has even prematurely forced a mixing of the two, as is the case for would-be doctors in France. Many medical students have gone from the classroom to the medical frontline, all while still having to study for exams. This combination can take a toll on their physical and mental health. FRANCE 24’s Cécile Galluccio and Claire Paccalin met two medical students in Poitiers and Paris to find out about the strategies they've developed to deal with the pressure.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210226-under-pressure-france-s-medical-students-juggle-studies-and-covid-19-frontline

