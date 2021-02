Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 17:32 Hits: 7

BANGKOK (Reuters) - More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link on Friday to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held in Thailand to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion's holiest holidays. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/27/temple-of-zoom-200000-thai-buddhists-mark-holy-day-via-video-link