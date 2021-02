Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 17:49 Hits: 8

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Friday extending the suspension of the head of the constitutional court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, for another month after previously suspending him for two months. Read full story

