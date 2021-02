Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 19:30 Hits: 7

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia in 2019 jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/27/factbox-saudis-in-spotlight-for-killing-of-journalist-khashoggi