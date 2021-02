Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 22:37 Hits: 4

Brazil's death toll from Covid-19 surpassed a quarter-million Thursday, a year after the first case was confirmed in the country, which is struggling with vaccine shortages and a devastating second wave.

