Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 03:48 Hits: 4

Myanmar police launched a crackdown overnight in a Yangon district after breaking up a protest to oppose a military appointed local official, as the World Bank halted payments to projects in the country that were made after the Feb. 1 coup.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/myanmar-protests-yangon-raids-police-military-coup-world-bank-14286698