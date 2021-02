Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 13:33 Hits: 4

LONDON: A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, results of a UK study found on Friday (Feb 26). Researchers analysed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests carried out ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-reduces-transmission-after-1-dose-14288904