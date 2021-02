Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 18:02 Hits: 7

The UN Security Council gave unanimous approval Friday to a resolution calling for improved access to Covid-19 vaccines in conflict-hit or impoverished countries, diplomats said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-un-adopts-resolution-urging-equitable-access-vaccines-14291402