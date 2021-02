Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 7

Israel has declared that a “green passport” showing proof of vaccination will give access to travel, shows, and other social gatherings. But countries around the world see ethical and logistical issues with the idea.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0226/Israel-s-green-passport-raises-concerns-about-discrimination?icid=rss