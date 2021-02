Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 09:28 Hits: 5

Myriad political and economic factors, together with muddled leadership, eroded democratic institutions and enfeebled governments across Europe between 1918 and 1939. No one today can say how the damage wrought by former US President Donald Trump and his populist acolytes in Europe will ramify in the years ahead.

