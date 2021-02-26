We Want the Truth Uncovered : Malcolm X's Daughter Ilyasah Shabazz Backs New Probe into Assassination

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 13:48 Hits: 10

The family of Malcolm X is demanding a new investigation into his 1965 assassination in light of the deathbed confession of a former New York police officer who said police and the FBI conspired to kill the Black leader. Ilyasah Shabazz, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and one of Malcolm’s six children, says the latest revelation is further evidence of how the authorities worked to infiltrate and undermine Black organizations during the Civil Rights Movement. “All he wanted was for America to live up to her promise of liberty and justice for all,” she says of her father. “I’m happy that the truth can finally be uncovered.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/26/malcolm_x_assassination_investigation_ilyasah_shabazz