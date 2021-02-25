The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Niger: At Least 2 Deaths in Aftermath of Elections

Category: World Hits: 3

Niger: At Least 2 Deaths in Aftermath of Elections

At least two people were killed on Thursday in Niger during protests in the aftermath of last Sunday's elections. The Nigerian Party for Democracy candidate Mohamed Bazoum has been declared the winner.

RELATED:

Mohamed Bazoum Declared Niger's President

Supporters of the losing candidate Mahamane Ousmane have refused to accept the official results alleging fraud. On Thursday, the demonstrators set buildings on fire and threw stones at the police. The security forces fired back tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The Interior Minister Alkache Alhada told reporters that 468 people had been arrested since the demonstration begun on Tuesday and confirmed two deaths during the Thursday riots.

The official also blamed the opposition leader Hama Amadou for the violence. "He is being sought, and as usual, he is on the run, but we will find him," the official pledge. This far the observer mission from the Economic Community of West African States said that the elections took place "under free, fair, credible and transparent conditions."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Niger-At-Least-2-Deaths-in-the-Aftermath-of-the-Elections-20210225-0024.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version