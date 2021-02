Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 08:24 Hits: 4

For the first time in three decades, Taiwan outpaced China's economy in 2020. The island's handling of the coronavirus pandemic was the envy of the world, while demand for its semiconductors spurred growth.

