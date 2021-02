Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 10:49 Hits: 5

BERLIN (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus is effective and Germans should take it if it is offered, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/26/take-039fantastic039-astrazeneca-vaccine-official-tells-germans