Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 04:48 Hits: 4

Britain's highest court will rule Friday whether Shamima Begum, a woman stripped of her UK citizenship for joining the Islamic State group in Syria, can return to challenge the decision.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-supreme-court-return-of-islamic-state-bride-shamima-begum-14286744