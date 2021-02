Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 04:51 Hits: 4

Days after marking a solemn milestone in the pandemic, US President Joe Biden is celebrating the pace of his efforts to end it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210226-us-marks-50-million-covid-19-jabs-in-biden-s-first-five-weeks-outpacing-target