Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 06:52 Hits: 4

Eritrean soldiers fighting across the border in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region killed hundreds of people in a massacre last year in a likely crime against humanity, Amnesty International said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210226-eritrean-troops-killed-hundreds-of-civilians-in-ethiopia-s-tigray-amnesty-says