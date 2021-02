Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 09:22 Hits: 4

Several hundred girls are missing after a raid by suspected armed bandits on a school hostel in Zamfara, northwest Nigeria, a teacher and parent told AFP on Friday, in what would be the latest mass kidnapping in the troubled region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210226-hundreds-of-schoolgirls-missing-in-northwest-nigeria-after-kidnapping