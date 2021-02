Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 08:17 Hits: 5

Britain's 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who last month had her first COVID-19 vaccination dose, has encouraged the public to follow suit, saying it did not hurt and those who were wary should think of others.

